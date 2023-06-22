Top SEC Atty Pushes Back On GOP Claims Of Stalling Probes

By Sarah Jarvis (June 22, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's top lawyer defended her agency's response to information requests from Republican lawmakers in the face of harsh criticism during a House subcommittee Thursday, saying the SEC has produced more than 3 million documents responding to congressional probes into the agency's work on climate change and crypto-oriented issues....

