Ex-Jurist's $1,550-Hour Gilead Witness Job Not Ethics Issue

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 21, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing an antitrust trial over claims Gilead Sciences Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals illegally delayed generic versions of two HIV medications refused Wednesday to let the plaintiffs question the ethics of a retired federal judge and current Irell & Manella LLP attorney who testified on the defendants' behalf as a $1,550-an-hour expert witness....

