Conn. Diocese's Land Sale To Mohegan Tribe Gets Judge's OK

By Brian Steele (June 21, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Hartford bankruptcy judge has approved the Norwich Roman Catholic Diocese's plan to sell its St. Bernard School campus and surrounding land for $6.55 million, weeks after an entity owned entirely by the Mohegan Tribe submitted the winning bid....

