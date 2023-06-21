DOJ Defeats Mexican American Ex-Employee's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 21, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a Mexican American former U.S. Department of Justice employee's suit claiming the agency declined to promote him because of his race and failed to correct other racist treatment in the workplace, ruling his claims were untimely and lacked proof....

