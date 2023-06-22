Why Pausing CFPB Small Biz Lending Rule May Be Prudent

By P. Russell Perdew and Louis Manetti (June 22, 2023, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Rio Bank, the American Bankers Association and the Texas Bankers Association have sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and have moved for preliminary injunctive relief to suspend the CFPB's recent final rule expanding the data reporting requirements for small business loan applications....

