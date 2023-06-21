Millennium Lab Trust Needs More Time For $1B JPMorgan Suit

By Vince Sullivan (June 21, 2023, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The trustee in charge of a corporate claims trust created under the Chapter 11 plan of Millennium Lab Holdings II LLC asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reopen the company's case Wednesday, saying he needs more time to complete litigation against JPMorgan Chase Bank NA that could reap $1 billion for the trust....

