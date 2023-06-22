Device 'Lockdown' Ordered in Bang Energy Co. Ch. 11

By David Minsky (June 22, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday ordered a "lockdown" barring the use of electronic devices reportedly in possession of the ex-CEO of Vital Pharmaceuticals, which makes Bang energy drinks, after an attorney representing the debtors said the executive extracted privileged company information he wasn't entitled to from the devices after the company terminated him in March....

