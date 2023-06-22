11th Circ. Should Make Chemical Co. Bargain, NLRB Says

By Emily Brill (June 22, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has urged the Eleventh Circuit to enforce the board's ruling that a chemical company illegally snubbed its workers' newly installed union, saying the board correctly ordered the company to bargain and rejected the company's challenge to the union representation election....

