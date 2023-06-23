The Term: The Court Delivers Its Immigration Blockbusters

Law360 (June 23, 2023, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on a pair of important immigration questions Friday morning, upholding a federal law that makes it a crime to encourage illegal immigration in one opinion, and in another reviving the Biden administration's selective deportation policy over challenges from the state of Texas and Louisiana....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS