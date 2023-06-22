JPMorgan To Pay $4M SEC Fine Over Deleted Biz Records

By Sydney Price (June 22, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined JPMorgan Chase $4 million to settle allegations the company violated the Exchange Act by inadvertently deleting millions of business communications from 2018 after a vendor incorrectly coded the records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS