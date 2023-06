NC Legislature Sends Transgender-Athlete Ban To Governor

By Travis Bland (June 22, 2023, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender females from participating in school sports for girls is going to the North Carolina governor's office, having overcome Democrats' opposition to pass in the state House of Representatives for a second time Thursday....

