Auto Accessory Co. Says Insurer Must Defend BIPA Suit

By Hope Patti (June 22, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An automotive accessory company urged the Seventh Circuit to reverse a finding that its insurer has no duty to defend the company against a proposed class action alleging violations of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, saying an exclusion for the access or disclosure of personal information does not unambiguously apply....

