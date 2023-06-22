Uber Insurer Slams Payout Bid In Crash That Killed Driver

By Travis Bland (June 22, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- An insurer for Uber has urged a North Carolina federal court to toss a $2 million breach lawsuit from the widower of an Uber Eats driver killed in a car wreck on the job, arguing that the policy doesn't cover crashes with uninsured motorists....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS