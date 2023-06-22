LA Times Nears Anti-SLAPP Win Against Geragos' Libel Suit

By Gina Kim (June 22, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A California judge indicated Thursday she'll likely toss attorney Mark Geragos' defamation suit against the Los Angeles Times over its coverage of his role in a $37 million Armenian genocide settlement, which prompted a state bar probe, saying she can't find anything actionably false in the newspaper's articles and statements....

