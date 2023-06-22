3rd Circ. Upholds Virgin Islands Ruling On 'Sham' LLCs' Taxes

By Matthew Santoni (June 22, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit upheld the ruling of a federal court in the U.S. Virgin Islands over the offshore tax burden for a pair of "sham" companies, finding that while the courts had previously deemed rulings in favor of the IRS final, the Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue was still allowed to move ahead years later....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS