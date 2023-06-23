Del. Justices Partly Reverse Toss Of Monsanto PCB Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 23, 2023, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court has partially revived a state lawsuit against Monsanto Co. over its production of toxic chemicals that contaminated Delaware's lands and waters, finding the state had sufficiently pled that Monsanto may have "substantially participated" in creating a public nuisance by continuing to supply chemicals it knew were hazardous....

