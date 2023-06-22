Attys In ChatGPT Fiasco Sanctioned For 'Bad Faith' Conduct

By Ryan Boysen (June 22, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sanctioned two personal injury attorneys for submitting a brief written by artificial intelligence that cited nonexistent case law, finding the lawyers "abandoned their responsibilities" to check their work, and their behavior rose to "bad faith" when they then waited weeks to finally come clean about the embarrassing episode. ...

