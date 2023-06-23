CFTC Says Adviser Took $1.3M In 'Pig Butchering' Scheme

By Katryna Perera (June 23, 2023, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed suit against a foreign exchange trader, claiming he misappropriated more than $1.3 million by selling forex and digital assets to U.S. customers who were not eligible to purchase them....

