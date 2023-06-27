Conducting Privacy Impact Assessments State-By-State

By Jacqueline Klosek, Federica De Santis and David Peterson (June 27, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- While data protection or privacy impact assessments may be familiar to businesses that process personal information of individuals from certain countries outside the U.S. — e.g., those in Europe — until recently, consumer privacy laws applicable to businesses in the U.S. have not mandated PIAs....

