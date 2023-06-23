Kroger Says NLRB Judge Wrong To OK Workers' BLM Gear

By Caleb Drickey (June 23, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A pair of Kroger subsidiaries told the National Labor Relations Board that an administrative law judge misinterpreted both the evidentiary record and legal precedent when she determined that a ban on employees' wearing Black Lives Matter gear violated federal labor law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS