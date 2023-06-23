Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kroger Says NLRB Judge Wrong To OK Workers' BLM Gear

By Caleb Drickey (June 23, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A pair of Kroger subsidiaries told the National Labor Relations Board that an administrative law judge misinterpreted both the evidentiary record and legal precedent when she determined that a ban on employees' wearing Black Lives Matter gear violated federal labor law....

