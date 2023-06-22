Don't Fret If The H-1B Visa Doesn't Pan Out, Atty Panel Says

By Britain Eakin (June 22, 2023, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Immigration attorneys have multiple options to explore when the H-1B lottery doesn't come through, and they should employ creative solutions to find other types of visas to extend a stay in the U.S., a panel of immigration attorneys said Thursday....

