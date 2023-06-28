ALI's Medical-Monitoring Proposal May Encourage Claims

By David Fusco, Jackie Celender and Mick Pence (June 28, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Whether the Third Restatement of Torts will recognize a claim for medical monitoring absent a present, manifested bodily harm will remain an open question for at least another year, after members of the American Law Institute failed to ratify a proposed rule at the ALI's May 22 annual meeting....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS