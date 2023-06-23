Florida Town Says Noise Law Challenge Can't Take Dual Track

By Grace Dixon (June 23, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A town near West Palm Beach, Florida, is urging a federal judge to dismiss a resident's lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of its noise ordinance after he was fined for repeated violations, arguing that the case unnecessarily duplicates his ongoing appeal in state court....

