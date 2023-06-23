3 Smart Ways To Patent Artificial Intelligence

By Gerson Panitch (June 23, 2023, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Patents are poised to play a key role in the AI revolution — a period that will likely be judged as one of the most disruptive in the history of technology. The histories of earlier disruptive technologies provide a valuable predictor of who will win and lose in the AI revolution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS