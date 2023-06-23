Chubb Unit Keeps Win In Carbon Monoxide Coverage Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (June 23, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A heating company's commercial general liability insurer must reimburse a Chubb unit for partially defending a suit over carbon monoxide poisoning claims, a Michigan appeals court panel said Thursday, finding that certain clauses in the policies could be reconciled to determine who has primary coverage duty....

