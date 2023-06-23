Cloud Services Firm Cancels SPAC Merger After Trading Halt

By Tom Zanki (June 23, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Cloud services company Digerati Technologies Inc. said Friday it has canceled plans to merge with special-purpose acquisition company Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc., marking the latest setback for the SPAC market one month after Nasdaq halted trading of Minority Equality's shares....

