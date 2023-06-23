Neb. High Court OKs Rent-Controlled Apartments' Tax Value

By Sanjay Talwani (June 23, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Nebraska's highest court affirmed the state tax commission's appraisal of a rent-controlled property Friday, saying the commission was correct to reject a local assessor's income approach and instead include in its analysis a private appraisal of the property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS