Princeton Wins Bid To Depose Professor In Manuscript Battle

By Jake Maher (June 23, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has handed Princeton University a discovery victory in a suit the school is facing from a Greek monastery over manuscripts allegedly looted from it during World War I, allowing Princeton to depose the monastery's non-testifying expert in order to support its statute of limitations defense....

