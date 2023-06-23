Texas Justices To Weigh Judge's Same-Sex Weddings Refusal

By Emily Johnson (June 23, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to dig into a Waco-area justice of the peace's allegations that the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct violated her freedom of religion under state law by publicly warning her against refusing to officiate same-sex marriages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS