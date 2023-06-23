Pa. Pharmacy Knew Doc Overprescribed Meds, Woman Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 23, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A patient suing an endocrinologist and a pharmacy in northern Pennsylvania, saying they overprescribed corticosteroids that opened holes in her intestines and subsequently made her go into septic shock and become suicidal, argued her suit shouldn't be dismissed because the defendants well understood how much drugs she was given....

