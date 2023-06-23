CVS Settles Calif. Ex-Pharmacy Tech's Disability Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 23, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- CVS has struck a deal with a former employee to end her suit filed in California federal court alleging the pharmacy and convenience store giant forced her to resign after it refused to let her sit on the job when she developed a medical issue with her feet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS