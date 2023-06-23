11th Circ. Won't Revive Black Teacher's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 23, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused Friday to reinstate a suit from a teacher who said an Alabama county board of education cut off her contract because she is Black, saying she couldn't overcome the board's argument that it let her go because of funding concerns....

