Fla. Court Partially Axes Suit Against Red Sox Over Vaccine

By David Minsky (June 23, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge partially dismissed a case against the Boston Red Sox brought by a former employee who claimed she was terminated for allegedly misrepresenting that she received the COVID-19 vaccine and for her resistance to taking it, ruling Friday that her whistleblower and fraud-related claims weren't adequately specified....

