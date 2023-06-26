Judge Edits La. Church's Hurricane Damage Claim Before Trial

By Elizabeth Daley (June 26, 2023, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge will not allow a church to seek damages twice from its insurer under policy limits for hurricanes Laura and Delta but said it can seek repayment for damages exacerbated by the second storm under state statutes in the July jury trial over $5.2 million in losses. ...

