Mich. High Court Suspends Judge 6 Years For Misconduct

By Rachel Riley (June 23, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday barred a former state judge from holding judicial office in the next six years, finding it more likely than not that she disabled recording equipment in her courtroom, sent harassing emails to colleagues and engaged in other "repeated, deliberate misconduct."...

