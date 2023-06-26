Perceived Wealth Not Grounds For Asylum, 6th Circ. Rules

By Rae Ann Varona (June 26, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit upheld a decision denying a Guatemalan man's request for deportation relief due to fear of gang violence, saying that being a young male perceived as wealthy for having family in the U.S. is not protectable....

