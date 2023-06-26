Energy Cos. In 'Frack Master' Scheme To Pay $97M Judgment

By Tom Lotshaw (June 26, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Four companies that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed were involved in convicted fraudster "frack master" Christopher Faulkner's multimillion-dollar oil-and-gas-related investment scheme will shell out more than $97 million in profits and interest, according to a Texas federal judge's order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS