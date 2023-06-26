11th Circ. Orders Ch. 11 Trustee Fee Refund Post-Siegel

By Vince Sullivan (June 26, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The 11th Circuit has ruled that a Chapter 11 debtor that paid higher fees to the Office of the U.S. Trustee than debtors in other jurisdictions is entitled to a refund of the difference, following a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that found the disparate treatment unconstitutional....

