SEC Says It Can Wait To Collect $30M BlockFi Penalty

By Jessica Corso (June 23, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to wait in line behind BlockFi customers before collecting $30 million from an enforcement settlement, saying it hoped to avoid delay in getting the customers of the bankrupt crypto firm paid....

