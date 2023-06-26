Users Say Business Lead Generator Can't Duck Privacy Suit

By Ryan Harroff (June 26, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Business lead generation platform Datanyze LLC's motion to dismiss a proposed class action brought against it over alleged privacy violations is a deceptive effort at "recasting the complaint to fit the arguments it seeks to make" rather than addressing the actual claims, according to the Ohioans who sued....

