Government And IP Boutique To Drop $346K Tax Suit

By Jack Rodgers (June 26, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT) -- After both parties agreed to drop the matter, a D.C. federal court has been asked to throw out claims from the government that a boutique intellectual property firm hadn't fully paid about $346,000 in payroll taxes and penalties since 2016....

