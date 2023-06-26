Feds Want 5 To 8 Years For Lobbyist In $60M Bribery Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (June 26, 2023, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have asked for five to eight years in prison for a former lobbyist of an Ohio utility who was convicted alongside ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme to save a pair of power plants....

