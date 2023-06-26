Databricks To Buy Generative AI Platform MosaicML For $1.3B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 26, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- San Francisco-headquartered data and artificial intelligence company Databricks, advised by Fenwick & West LLP, on Monday announced that it will buy generative AI platform MosaicML, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, in a transaction valued at roughly $1.3 billion with the goal of the combined business making generative AI accessible for every organization....

