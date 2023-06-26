Challenge To NLRB Judges' Authority Shipped To Conn.

By Jake Maher (June 26, 2023, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board can move the venue for a fight over the constitutionality of the appointment of one of its judges, who is presiding over litigation against a group of nursing home operators, to Connecticut, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled....

