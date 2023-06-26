Monitronics Approved For Ch. 11 Plan Cutting $734M Of Debt

By Vince Sullivan (June 26, 2023, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Home security company Monitronics International Inc. received court approval Monday for a Chapter 11 plan that will slash more than 60% of the company's secured debt while providing financing to help ensure the company's future success....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS