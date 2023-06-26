Insurer Says No Coverage For Storage Co. In Meningitis Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (June 26, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A moving company's insurer told a North Carolina federal court that it doesn't owe coverage for an underlying lawsuit brought by a customer who said she contracted meningitis after the moving pod the company provided to her was infested with rodents, arguing that multiple exclusions in its policy bar coverage....

