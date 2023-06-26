Dallas County Officers Say 5th Circ. Appeal Led To Discipline

By Patrick Hoff (June 26, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Office gave two female detention officers negative performance reviews and undeserved discipline because they were among several employees who appealed the dismissal of a sex discrimination suit to the Fifth Circuit, the officers alleged in a complaint filed in Texas federal court....

