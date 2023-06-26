Mallinckrodt To Make Payments On $1.7B In Term Loans

By Rick Archer (June 26, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Mallinckrodt PLC told regulators Monday it will make $28 million in payments on more than $1.7 billion in term loans this week, days after saying it was pushing back $200 million in opioid settlement payments by another week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS