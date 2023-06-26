Pot Co. Investors Accused Of Falsely Smearing Former CEO

By Daniel Ducassi (June 26, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The former head of a Missouri-based cannabis investment firm has alleged in Colorado state court that company investors have falsely accused him of participating in a Ponzi scheme, harassed him online and interfered with applications for a separate business's cannabis licenses....

