SEC Wants GoDaddy's Help In Crypto Site Takedown

By Khadrice Rollins (June 26, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Boston federal judge Monday to force domain provider GoDaddy.com to cooperate with an investigation that could yield the names of a group of alleged scammers accused in a civil suit filed last month of using an array of websites to defraud cryptocurrency investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS